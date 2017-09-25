1000 Biscayne Blvd

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse concierge elevator pool hot tub lobby new construction valet service

Live in the best location and most prestigious building in Miami. Spectacular half floor residence with Private Elevator. Six Star arrival Lobby. Across from The American Airlines Arena, The Perez Museum, The Frost Science Museum and just 2 blocks south of The Adrian Arsht Center & Ziff Opera House. 7 minute ride to Wynwood,Design District, Midtown and Brickell City Center. 10 Minutes to Miami International Airport. Private rooftop Helipad, Double height aquatic center, Sky Lounge, Indoor & Outdoor Wellness Center & Spa, Sculptural Sun & Swim Terrace, Sunrise and sunset pools

Indoor recreation deck & sun deck on the 60th floor! Private beach club service on South Beach with Umbrellas, Beach Chairs & Towels, Private Resident's Only House Car, Valet, Security, Hospitality Concierge.