1000 Biscayne Blvd
1000 Biscayne Blvd

1000 Biscayne Boulevard · (305) 904-7847
Location

1000 Biscayne Boulevard, Miami, FL 33132
Park West

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4802 · Avail. now

$38,800

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 6 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
pool
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
concierge
elevator
pool
hot tub
lobby
new construction
valet service
Live in the best location and most prestigious building in Miami. Spectacular half floor residence with Private Elevator. Six Star arrival Lobby. Across from The American Airlines Arena, The Perez Museum, The Frost Science Museum and just 2 blocks south of The Adrian Arsht Center & Ziff Opera House. 7 minute ride to Wynwood,Design District, Midtown and Brickell City Center. 10 Minutes to Miami International Airport. Private rooftop Helipad, Double height aquatic center, Sky Lounge, Indoor & Outdoor Wellness Center & Spa, Sculptural Sun & Swim Terrace, Sunrise and sunset pools
Indoor recreation deck & sun deck on the 60th floor! Private beach club service on South Beach with Umbrellas, Beach Chairs & Towels, Private Resident's Only House Car, Valet, Security, Hospitality Concierge.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1000 Biscayne Blvd have any available units?
1000 Biscayne Blvd has a unit available for $38,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Rent Report.
What amenities does 1000 Biscayne Blvd have?
Some of 1000 Biscayne Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1000 Biscayne Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
1000 Biscayne Blvd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1000 Biscayne Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 1000 Biscayne Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Miami.
Does 1000 Biscayne Blvd offer parking?
No, 1000 Biscayne Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 1000 Biscayne Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1000 Biscayne Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1000 Biscayne Blvd have a pool?
Yes, 1000 Biscayne Blvd has a pool.
Does 1000 Biscayne Blvd have accessible units?
No, 1000 Biscayne Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 1000 Biscayne Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1000 Biscayne Blvd has units with dishwashers.
