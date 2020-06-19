All apartments in Miami Beach
Miami Beach, FL
937 Lenox Ave
937 Lenox Ave

937 Lenox Avenue · (305) 776-8646
Location

937 Lenox Avenue, Miami Beach, FL 33139
Flamingo-Lummus

Price and availability

Studio

Unit 5 · Avail. now

$1,450

Studio · 1 Bath

Amenities

Charming art deco studio located in the heart of South Beach. This spacious 625/SF Studio has been completely and tastefully renovated with beautiful white ceramic floors, large walk-in closet with built-in's, newer kitchen with granite counters, gas range and stainless steel appliances. The property is gated throughout and secured. It has on site Laundry room and parking space, first come first serve. Pets ok. Excellent location within proximity to Whole Foods, 5th Street Shopping Mall and Target, restaurants and is a just few blocks to the beach. Only first month, security deposit and $100 application fee required. Easy to show!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 937 Lenox Ave have any available units?
937 Lenox Ave has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 937 Lenox Ave have?
Some of 937 Lenox Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 937 Lenox Ave currently offering any rent specials?
937 Lenox Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 937 Lenox Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 937 Lenox Ave is pet friendly.
Does 937 Lenox Ave offer parking?
Yes, 937 Lenox Ave does offer parking.
Does 937 Lenox Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 937 Lenox Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 937 Lenox Ave have a pool?
No, 937 Lenox Ave does not have a pool.
Does 937 Lenox Ave have accessible units?
No, 937 Lenox Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 937 Lenox Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 937 Lenox Ave has units with dishwashers.
