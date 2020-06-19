937 Lenox Ave

Amenities

Charming art deco studio located in the heart of South Beach. This spacious 625/SF Studio has been completely and tastefully renovated with beautiful white ceramic floors, large walk-in closet with built-in's, newer kitchen with granite counters, gas range and stainless steel appliances. The property is gated throughout and secured. It has on site Laundry room and parking space, first come first serve. Pets ok. Excellent location within proximity to Whole Foods, 5th Street Shopping Mall and Target, restaurants and is a just few blocks to the beach. Only first month, security deposit and $100 application fee required. Easy to show!