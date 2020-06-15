All apartments in Miami Beach
90 ALTON RD

90 Alton Road · (954) 851-6517
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

90 Alton Road, Miami Beach, FL 33139
South Point

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 603 · Avail. now

$3,350

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1050 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
hot tub
lobby
new construction
tennis court
valet service
Live in high-end Miami style at the Yacht Club at Portofino. The building features a heated swimming pool and spa located on open air pool deck overlooking Biscayne Bay, lighted tennis courts, fitness center, clubroom, food emporium and cafe and valet parking. The building is adjacent to the Marina so residents can take a jog or a stroll on the Bay. Walking distance to some of the cities most restaraunts, , shopping and beaches - you are emersed in the South Beach lifestyle. The unit is located on the pool deck floor and overlooks the city. Unit features wood floors, split bedroom floor plan and a bright and airy white kitchen.Since these pics were taken, new appliances were added and full lobby reno is in process. Lite & natural. Make it gorgeous with your own furniture!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 90 ALTON RD have any available units?
90 ALTON RD has a unit available for $3,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 90 ALTON RD have?
Some of 90 ALTON RD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 90 ALTON RD currently offering any rent specials?
90 ALTON RD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 90 ALTON RD pet-friendly?
No, 90 ALTON RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Miami Beach.
Does 90 ALTON RD offer parking?
Yes, 90 ALTON RD does offer parking.
Does 90 ALTON RD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 90 ALTON RD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 90 ALTON RD have a pool?
Yes, 90 ALTON RD has a pool.
Does 90 ALTON RD have accessible units?
No, 90 ALTON RD does not have accessible units.
Does 90 ALTON RD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 90 ALTON RD has units with dishwashers.
