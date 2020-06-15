90 ALTON RD

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool hot tub lobby new construction tennis court valet service

Live in high-end Miami style at the Yacht Club at Portofino. The building features a heated swimming pool and spa located on open air pool deck overlooking Biscayne Bay, lighted tennis courts, fitness center, clubroom, food emporium and cafe and valet parking. The building is adjacent to the Marina so residents can take a jog or a stroll on the Bay. Walking distance to some of the cities most restaraunts, , shopping and beaches - you are emersed in the South Beach lifestyle. The unit is located on the pool deck floor and overlooks the city. Unit features wood floors, split bedroom floor plan and a bright and airy white kitchen.Since these pics were taken, new appliances were added and full lobby reno is in process. Lite & natural. Make it gorgeous with your own furniture!