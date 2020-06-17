873 N Shore Dr

Amenities

Beautiful waterfront 5 bed/4 bath home located in the prestigious Normandy Isle of Miami Beach, which includes a private 18-hole regulation Golf Course. This spacious home features a direct prime view of the intracoastal, over 73ft of waterfront, a dock and a large pool. The interior features marble and wood floors throughout, a granite/stainless steel kitchen, impact glass and open water views. Only a few minutes away from the golf course and amenities. Enjoy the Miami Beach Lifestyle that this home has to offer. Regular views include...dolphins and manatees next to the dock and spectacular sunsets daily! CLICK ON VIRTUAL TOUR!