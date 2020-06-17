All apartments in Miami Beach
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:17 PM

873 N Shore Dr

873 North Shore Drive · (305) 921-9905
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

873 North Shore Drive, Miami Beach, FL 33141
North Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 0 · Avail. now

$13,000

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 4 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
Beautiful waterfront 5 bed/4 bath home located in the prestigious Normandy Isle of Miami Beach, which includes a private 18-hole regulation Golf Course. This spacious home features a direct prime view of the intracoastal, over 73ft of waterfront, a dock and a large pool. The interior features marble and wood floors throughout, a granite/stainless steel kitchen, impact glass and open water views. Only a few minutes away from the golf course and amenities. Enjoy the Miami Beach Lifestyle that this home has to offer. Regular views include...dolphins and manatees next to the dock and spectacular sunsets daily! CLICK ON VIRTUAL TOUR!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 873 N Shore Dr have any available units?
873 N Shore Dr has a unit available for $13,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 873 N Shore Dr have?
Some of 873 N Shore Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 873 N Shore Dr currently offering any rent specials?
873 N Shore Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 873 N Shore Dr pet-friendly?
No, 873 N Shore Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Miami Beach.
Does 873 N Shore Dr offer parking?
No, 873 N Shore Dr does not offer parking.
Does 873 N Shore Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 873 N Shore Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 873 N Shore Dr have a pool?
Yes, 873 N Shore Dr has a pool.
Does 873 N Shore Dr have accessible units?
No, 873 N Shore Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 873 N Shore Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 873 N Shore Dr has units with dishwashers.
