8701 Collins Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities concierge elevator gym pool bbq/grill hot tub new construction sauna valet service

Step into this brand new, never-lived-in, elegantly designed 1-bedroom, 1.5-bathroom at the 87 Park masterpiece designed by Pritzker Prize-winning architect Renzo Piano. This spacious 1-bedroom boasts high-end finishes and appliances, custom-made closet, electric shades, floor-to-ceiling windows throughout. The telescoping sliding glass doors in the living area open to integrate the expansive 550 sq ft terrace with gorgeous ocean, bay & city views. 87 Park is a full-service building featuring a 2-acre resident’s private garden, 2 pools, poolside cabanas, beach access and service, gym with state-of-the-art equipment, wine bar and Fugo Bar, spa with Hammam, sauna, steam rooms and private treatments, concierge, valet and more. An urban beach-front Eden where you will feel one with nature.