8701 Collins Ave
8701 Collins Ave

8701 Collins Avenue · (305) 213-0173
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8701 Collins Avenue, Miami Beach, FL 33154
North Beach

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1003 · Avail. now

$7,600

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
concierge
elevator
gym
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
new construction
sauna
valet service
Step into this brand new, never-lived-in, elegantly designed 1-bedroom, 1.5-bathroom at the 87 Park masterpiece designed by Pritzker Prize-winning architect Renzo Piano. This spacious 1-bedroom boasts high-end finishes and appliances, custom-made closet, electric shades, floor-to-ceiling windows throughout. The telescoping sliding glass doors in the living area open to integrate the expansive 550 sq ft terrace with gorgeous ocean, bay & city views. 87 Park is a full-service building featuring a 2-acre resident’s private garden, 2 pools, poolside cabanas, beach access and service, gym with state-of-the-art equipment, wine bar and Fugo Bar, spa with Hammam, sauna, steam rooms and private treatments, concierge, valet and more. An urban beach-front Eden where you will feel one with nature.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8701 Collins Ave have any available units?
8701 Collins Ave has a unit available for $7,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 8701 Collins Ave have?
Some of 8701 Collins Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8701 Collins Ave currently offering any rent specials?
8701 Collins Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8701 Collins Ave pet-friendly?
No, 8701 Collins Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Miami Beach.
Does 8701 Collins Ave offer parking?
No, 8701 Collins Ave does not offer parking.
Does 8701 Collins Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8701 Collins Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8701 Collins Ave have a pool?
Yes, 8701 Collins Ave has a pool.
Does 8701 Collins Ave have accessible units?
No, 8701 Collins Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 8701 Collins Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8701 Collins Ave has units with dishwashers.
