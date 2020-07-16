All apartments in Miami Beach
Find more places like
850 15th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Miami Beach, FL
/
850 15th St
Last updated July 1 2020 at 11:42 PM

850 15th St

850 15th Street · (786) 620-2700
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Miami Beach
See all
Flamingo-Lummus
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

850 15th Street, Miami Beach, FL 33139
Flamingo-Lummus

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 4 · Avail. now

$1,500

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
**PROMOTION - Move in with just 1 Month + $500** Live in the best part of South Beach just steps from Lincoln Road dinning, Alton Road shopping, & the turquoise ocean! This highly desirable garden view/corner unit is located in a boutique Art Deco building nestled in the West & Lincoln neighborhoods. This open concept residence offers a flexible floorplan with dedicated dining room, an updated kitchen w/ SS appliances (+microwave), the original restored hardwood flooring, decorative art deco fireplace, walk-in closet, modern bath, and an exuberant amount of storage options! Building has secured entrance, with on-site laundry. We love pets – pets welcomed!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 850 15th St have any available units?
850 15th St has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 850 15th St have?
Some of 850 15th St's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 850 15th St currently offering any rent specials?
850 15th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 850 15th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 850 15th St is pet friendly.
Does 850 15th St offer parking?
No, 850 15th St does not offer parking.
Does 850 15th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 850 15th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 850 15th St have a pool?
No, 850 15th St does not have a pool.
Does 850 15th St have accessible units?
No, 850 15th St does not have accessible units.
Does 850 15th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 850 15th St does not have units with dishwashers.

Similar Listings

Flamingo Point South Towers
1508 Bay Rd
Miami Beach, FL 33139
Flamingo Point Center Tower
1504 Bay Rd
Miami Beach, FL 33139
Southgate Towers
900 West Ave
Miami Beach, FL 33139

Similar Pages

Miami Beach 1 BedroomsMiami Beach 2 BedroomsMiami Beach 3 BedroomsMiami Beach Dog Friendly ApartmentsMiami Beach Studio ApartmentsMiami-Dade County ApartmentsPalm Beach County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLMiramar, FLBoynton Beach, FLDavie, FLDelray Beach, FLPompano Beach, FLHialeah, FLHollywood, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLWeston, FLKendall, FLNorth Lauderdale, FLAventura, FLNorth Miami Beach, FLLake Worth, FLHomestead, FLDania Beach, FLKendall West, FLMiami Gardens, FLThe Hammocks, FLCountry Club, FLLauderdale Lakes, FLFountainebleau, FLKendale Lakes, FLSunny Isles Beach, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Flamingo LummusWest Avenue

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward CollegeCarlos Albizu University-MiamiKeiser University-Ft LauderdaleMiami Dade College