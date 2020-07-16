850 15th St.

Amenities
**PROMOTION - Move in with just 1 Month + $500** Live in the best part of South Beach just steps from Lincoln Road dinning, Alton Road shopping, & the turquoise ocean! This highly desirable garden view/corner unit is located in a boutique Art Deco building nestled in the West & Lincoln neighborhoods. This open concept residence offers a flexible floorplan with dedicated dining room, an updated kitchen w/ SS appliances (+microwave), the original restored hardwood flooring, decorative art deco fireplace, walk-in closet, modern bath, and an exuberant amount of storage options! Building has secured entrance, with on-site laundry. We love pets – pets welcomed!