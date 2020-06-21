8330 Byron Ave

Amenities

**SPECIAL PROMOTION - MOVE IN WITH JUST 2 MONTHS** Enjoy the tranquility from this waterfront 2BD corner residence! This modern and sleek apartment features huge living area and spacious dining room, picturesque IMPACT windows & doors, fully renovated kitchen with granite countertops, SS appliances, great closet space with organizers including a walk-in closet, and 2 chic bathrooms. Bedrooms overlook the waterway. Building features gated entrance, all new impact windows and doors, and on-site laundry. Bring your boards, and make use of the on-site storage rack. Enjoy amazing sunsets from the community courtyard Easy to see and fast approval process! Pets Welcomed.