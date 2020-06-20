800 West W Ave

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated gym pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished granite counters microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking pool hot tub internet access lobby

Enjoy the Views of Biscayne Bay and Downtown Miami Skyline! Expansive 180 degree views, Floor to ceiling impact windows in your living room in this completely remodeled and furnished 2 bedroom 2 bathroom corner residence. Breathtaking sunset views from the living room and dining alcove. Kitchen updated with granite counters , custom shades throughout, marble floors. South Bay Club offers resort-style amenities featuring an inviting open-air lobby, bayfront pool/spa, 24-hour front desk and fitness center. 2 assigned PARKING spaces. Wifi&cable, water included. Great schools. The Shoppes at West Ave and Whole Foods, Publix, Trader Joe are at your doorstep. Minutes to the beach.