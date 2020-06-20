All apartments in Miami Beach
Last updated May 20 2020 at 6:40 AM

800 West W Ave

800 West Ave · (786) 263-3520
Location

800 West Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33139
Flamingo-Lummus

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 546S · Avail. now

$3,600

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
hot tub
internet access
lobby
Enjoy the Views of Biscayne Bay and Downtown Miami Skyline! Expansive 180 degree views, Floor to ceiling impact windows in your living room in this completely remodeled and furnished 2 bedroom 2 bathroom corner residence. Breathtaking sunset views from the living room and dining alcove. Kitchen updated with granite counters , custom shades throughout, marble floors. South Bay Club offers resort-style amenities featuring an inviting open-air lobby, bayfront pool/spa, 24-hour front desk and fitness center. 2 assigned PARKING spaces. Wifi&cable, water included. Great schools. The Shoppes at West Ave and Whole Foods, Publix, Trader Joe are at your doorstep. Minutes to the beach.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 800 West W Ave have any available units?
800 West W Ave has a unit available for $3,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 800 West W Ave have?
Some of 800 West W Ave's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 800 West W Ave currently offering any rent specials?
800 West W Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 800 West W Ave pet-friendly?
No, 800 West W Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Miami Beach.
Does 800 West W Ave offer parking?
Yes, 800 West W Ave does offer parking.
Does 800 West W Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 800 West W Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 800 West W Ave have a pool?
Yes, 800 West W Ave has a pool.
Does 800 West W Ave have accessible units?
No, 800 West W Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 800 West W Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 800 West W Ave has units with dishwashers.
