Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities elevator parking pool bbq/grill garage media room

HAUTE DESIGNER LUIS BUSTAMANTE DELIVERS THIS STUNNING RESIDENCE IN ORGANIC HUES OF NEUTRAL BEIGES & CREAMS AT APOGEE ~ SOUTH OF 5TH STREET'S MOST PRESTIGIOUS ADDRESS! Turnkey with Italian Furnishings throughout this 4,154 interior sq ft 4 Bedroom Residence. Wide Plank White Oak Wood Flooring and Millwork throughout featuring White Thassos Marble accents. Walls covered in Suede and Fine Italian Fabrics. Stainless Steel & Grey Lacquer Eat-in European Kitchen with Gas Stove, Miele & SubZero Appliances. Entertain on the Expansive 11 foot deep 2,500 sq ft Wraparound Terrace with Summer Kitchen. White Oak wrapped Media Room & Window Frames w Bone Linen Electric Window Treatments. Crestron Surround Sound. Private air conditioned 2+ Car Garage with Storage Space.