Last updated April 30 2020 at 12:20 AM

7945 Carlyle Ave

7945 Carlyle Avenue · (305) 812-2853
Location

7945 Carlyle Avenue, Miami Beach, FL 33141
North Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 8 · Avail. now

$1,250

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

walk in closets
playground
basketball court
volleyball court
bbq/grill
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
playground
bbq/grill
volleyball court
FURNISHED and spacious studio apartment (460sqft) located in Miami Beach, with excellent quality and COMFORTABLE furniture. KING size bed (with memory foam mattress). FULLY EQUIPPED KITCHEN and BIG walk-in closet with plenty of storage space.

WHAT I LOVE ABOUT THIS HOME! Location, location, location! You are just 4 blocks to the OCEAN and the North Shore Open Space PARK, a Beachfront Park with playground, picnic tables, and BBQ areas). In front of the unit, you have Tatum Park (basketball, volleyball, playground). Also, you have the Trolley (bus), a free transportation to Miami Beach, among others.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7945 Carlyle Ave have any available units?
7945 Carlyle Ave has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 7945 Carlyle Ave have?
Some of 7945 Carlyle Ave's amenities include walk in closets, playground, and basketball court. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7945 Carlyle Ave currently offering any rent specials?
7945 Carlyle Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7945 Carlyle Ave pet-friendly?
No, 7945 Carlyle Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Miami Beach.
Does 7945 Carlyle Ave offer parking?
No, 7945 Carlyle Ave does not offer parking.
Does 7945 Carlyle Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7945 Carlyle Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7945 Carlyle Ave have a pool?
No, 7945 Carlyle Ave does not have a pool.
Does 7945 Carlyle Ave have accessible units?
No, 7945 Carlyle Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 7945 Carlyle Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 7945 Carlyle Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
