7945 Carlyle Ave

Amenities
FURNISHED and spacious studio apartment (460sqft) located in Miami Beach, with excellent quality and COMFORTABLE furniture. KING size bed (with memory foam mattress). FULLY EQUIPPED KITCHEN and BIG walk-in closet with plenty of storage space.
WHAT I LOVE ABOUT THIS HOME! Location, location, location! You are just 4 blocks to the OCEAN and the North Shore Open Space PARK, a Beachfront Park with playground, picnic tables, and BBQ areas). In front of the unit, you have Tatum Park (basketball, volleyball, playground). Also, you have the Trolley (bus), a free transportation to Miami Beach, among others.