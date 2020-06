Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated furnished refrigerator

VERY BRIGHT AND SPACIOUS 1BD CORNER UNITS , ALL WINDOWS ,GREAT LAYOUT * ALL REMODELED * NEW KITCHEN,GRANITE COUNTER TOP AND ISLAND... , NEW REFRIGERATOR , NEW WOOD FLOORS , NEW LARGE TV ,VERY QUITE UNIT , GREAT LOCATION BETWEEN BALL HARBOR AND SOUTH BEACH , CLOSE TO PARKS , SCHOOL , FINE DINING , STORES , SUPERMARKETS AND MORE , JUST A FEW BLOCKS FROM THE BEACH !!! AND BEAUTIFUL BOARDWALK

NICELY FURNISHED , A MUST SEE !!!