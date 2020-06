Amenities

dishwasher parking recently renovated pool microwave range

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool

Amazing recently renovated 2 bedrooms 2 bathrooms apartment with parking in the heart of North Beach. Community pool, Jacuzzi in master bathroom. Short walk to the beach and North Beach Park. Near restaurants, shops, banks, groceries, child care and entertainment. Great schools. Please NO EVICTION AND NO CRIMINAL RECORD. Proof of income (Pay stubs or bank statement ) Tenant needs pay rental insurance to move in. Tenant occupied till July 1,2020