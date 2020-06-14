All apartments in Miami Beach
7600 Collins Ave
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:16 PM

7600 Collins Ave

7600 Collins Avenue · (305) 281-9970
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7600 Collins Avenue, Miami Beach, FL 33141
North Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 604 · Avail. now

$1,790

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
pool
!!FURNISHED!!
Fantastic Ocean club boutique building in North Miami Beach. FURNISHED spacious 1 Bedroom/1 Bathroom fully renovated condo unit. Come to live in Miami Beach and experience one of the best beach neighborhoods footsteps from the ocean, walking distance to the parks, Balcony ocean view and restaurants and entertainment. Beautiful and cozy master bedroom with closet, European kitchen with granite counter-top and stainless steel appliances, washer and dryer, assigned covered parking space, very well maintained. EXCELLENT LOCATION !! on Collins ave.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7600 Collins Ave have any available units?
7600 Collins Ave has a unit available for $1,790 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 7600 Collins Ave have?
Some of 7600 Collins Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7600 Collins Ave currently offering any rent specials?
7600 Collins Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7600 Collins Ave pet-friendly?
No, 7600 Collins Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Miami Beach.
Does 7600 Collins Ave offer parking?
Yes, 7600 Collins Ave does offer parking.
Does 7600 Collins Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7600 Collins Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7600 Collins Ave have a pool?
Yes, 7600 Collins Ave has a pool.
Does 7600 Collins Ave have accessible units?
No, 7600 Collins Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 7600 Collins Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7600 Collins Ave has units with dishwashers.
