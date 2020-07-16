All apartments in Miami Beach
Find more places like 75 S Shore Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Miami Beach, FL
/
75 S Shore Dr
Last updated July 8 2020 at 10:44 AM

75 S Shore Dr

75 South Shore Drive · (786) 620-2700
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Miami Beach
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

75 South Shore Drive, Miami Beach, FL 33141
North Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5B · Avail. now

$1,675

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
parking
tennis court
**SPECIAL PROMOTION - MOVE IN WITH JUST 2 MONTHS** Enjoy the peace and tranquility of South Shore drive located next to the Normandy Shores Golf Course and surrounded by waterway, the Bay & steps from Fairway Park. Walk or ride the free trolley to the Beach, the Bandshell, & to all the dining & entertainment options that North Beach has to offer. This spacious top floor 2/2 features polished & warm wood floors, crown molding throughout, ample closet space, central A/C, new window blinds, ample kitchen with nice black granite counters with modern appliances. Unit also features washer and dryer inside the unit and assigned parking. Perfect for families &/or athletes as the building is next door to a park w/ a designated with basketball court, tennis court, and soccer field. Pets Welcomed!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 75 S Shore Dr have any available units?
75 S Shore Dr has a unit available for $1,675 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 75 S Shore Dr have?
Some of 75 S Shore Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 75 S Shore Dr currently offering any rent specials?
75 S Shore Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 75 S Shore Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 75 S Shore Dr is pet friendly.
Does 75 S Shore Dr offer parking?
Yes, 75 S Shore Dr offers parking.
Does 75 S Shore Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 75 S Shore Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 75 S Shore Dr have a pool?
No, 75 S Shore Dr does not have a pool.
Does 75 S Shore Dr have accessible units?
No, 75 S Shore Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 75 S Shore Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 75 S Shore Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 75 S Shore Dr?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Flamingo Point South Towers
1508 Bay Rd
Miami Beach, FL 33139
Flamingo Point Center Tower
1504 Bay Rd
Miami Beach, FL 33139
Southgate Towers
900 West Ave
Miami Beach, FL 33139

Similar Pages

Miami Beach 1 BedroomsMiami Beach 2 BedroomsMiami Beach 3 Bedrooms
Miami Beach Dog Friendly ApartmentsMiami Beach Studio Apartments
Miami-Dade County ApartmentsPalm Beach County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLMiramar, FLBoynton Beach, FLDavie, FLDelray Beach, FLPompano Beach, FL
Hialeah, FLHollywood, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLWeston, FLKendall, FLNorth Lauderdale, FLAventura, FLNorth Miami Beach, FLLake Worth, FL
Homestead, FLDania Beach, FLKendall West, FLMiami Gardens, FLThe Hammocks, FLCountry Club, FLLauderdale Lakes, FLFountainebleau, FLKendale Lakes, FLSunny Isles Beach, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Flamingo Lummus
West Avenue

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Miami Dade College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity