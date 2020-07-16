75 S Shore Dr

Amenities
**SPECIAL PROMOTION - MOVE IN WITH JUST 2 MONTHS** Enjoy the peace and tranquility of South Shore drive located next to the Normandy Shores Golf Course and surrounded by waterway, the Bay & steps from Fairway Park. Walk or ride the free trolley to the Beach, the Bandshell, & to all the dining & entertainment options that North Beach has to offer. This spacious top floor 2/2 features polished & warm wood floors, crown molding throughout, ample closet space, central A/C, new window blinds, ample kitchen with nice black granite counters with modern appliances. Unit also features washer and dryer inside the unit and assigned parking. Perfect for families &/or athletes as the building is next door to a park w/ a designated with basketball court, tennis court, and soccer field. Pets Welcomed!