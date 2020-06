Amenities

on-site laundry recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

Totally remodeled Townhouse 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms located in the Heart of Miami Beach. This property has No HOA, so you can move in right away. Unit Features Laminate Floors Thru-Out, Laundry Room. Unit Also Has a Fenced Backyard Perfect for Entertaining. Property is Located on Crespi Island Filled with Parks and within walking distance to the Ocean! This Gem Won't Last Long! PLEASE SEE BROKER REMARKS.