Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Corner studio apartment with a lots of windows and natural light is offered at art deco style Moulin Rouge Condo in the heart of South Beach. Upgraded kitchen and bathroom, wood floors, central a/c, washer and drier in the unit. The building does not offer parking spaces but street parking is available for residents.