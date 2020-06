Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly new construction recently renovated

Look no further, these units are all brand new directly across from Flamingo Park on world famous South Beach. Impact Windows & Doors, New Appliances, Wood floors, Top of the line finishes throughout. Large Pets welcomed and easy move in. Walking distance to Lincoln Rd, the beach, restaurants and all that the SoBe lifestyle offers. Move in today with First months rent and security deposit. Virtual Showings available upon request.