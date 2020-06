Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage range

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Big size Studio in the heart of SOBE, few blocks from the Ocean, shops, and all restaurants. Washer and dryer in bldg. It comes with One assigned parking space. The kitchen has its Dishwasher and the living room has a very comfortable and spacey walking closet. Little Balcony on the back. Pets are allowed under 20 lbs. Convenient walking distance to Publix Supermarket.