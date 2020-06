Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities elevator parking pool bbq/grill

Spacious 1 Bedroom / 1 bathroom!!! Centrally located with walking distances to all shops, restaurant and the beach!! This unit features a large bedroom with plenty of closet space, newly carpeted floors, and kitchen with new appliances. Building and parking are gated and the pool and BBQ area are right by the water. Don't miss out!