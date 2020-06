Amenities

Top Floor 1b/1.5ba in boutique building w/pool, elevator and dedicated covered parking spot. Washer/dryer inside unit as well as Laundry room on each floor. Large master bdrm, generous living areas, no carpet. West Facing balcony with great sunset and city views. Secure building with intercom entrance and monitored security cameras throughout the entire building. Great location; park, 3 blocks from Miami beaches cafe, supermarket, restaurants and shopping within walking distance.