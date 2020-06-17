700 Euclid Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator on-site laundry lobby

**LUCKY LEASE SPECIAL - Move in with just a $500 Deposit & first month’s rent** This 1st floor 1BD residence is located in the heart of South Beach @ the historic An-Nell Art Deco building! This iconic and grand building features a lush greenspace with secure entrance/Lobby, and offers an on-site laundry room for residents only. This spacious + bright apartment has tiled flooring throughout , central A/C, nice updated kitchen, walk-in closet, chic fixtures, & more! Building is only two short blocks to the beach, surrounded by all your favorite Espanola Way cafes & nightlife in south of fifth. We love pets- pets are welcome!