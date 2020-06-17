All apartments in Miami Beach
700 Euclid Ave
Last updated June 1 2020 at 7:17 PM

700 Euclid Ave

700 Euclid Avenue · (786) 620-2700
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

700 Euclid Avenue, Miami Beach, FL 33139
Flamingo-Lummus

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 109 · Avail. now

$1,475

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
on-site laundry
lobby
**LUCKY LEASE SPECIAL - Move in with just a $500 Deposit & first month’s rent** This 1st floor 1BD residence is located in the heart of South Beach @ the historic An-Nell Art Deco building! This iconic and grand building features a lush greenspace with secure entrance/Lobby, and offers an on-site laundry room for residents only. This spacious + bright apartment has tiled flooring throughout , central A/C, nice updated kitchen, walk-in closet, chic fixtures, & more! Building is only two short blocks to the beach, surrounded by all your favorite Espanola Way cafes & nightlife in south of fifth. We love pets- pets are welcome!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 700 Euclid Ave have any available units?
700 Euclid Ave has a unit available for $1,475 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 700 Euclid Ave have?
Some of 700 Euclid Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 700 Euclid Ave currently offering any rent specials?
700 Euclid Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 700 Euclid Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 700 Euclid Ave is pet friendly.
Does 700 Euclid Ave offer parking?
No, 700 Euclid Ave does not offer parking.
Does 700 Euclid Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 700 Euclid Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 700 Euclid Ave have a pool?
No, 700 Euclid Ave does not have a pool.
Does 700 Euclid Ave have accessible units?
No, 700 Euclid Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 700 Euclid Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 700 Euclid Ave has units with dishwashers.
