6801 Collins Ave

Rarely offered west-facing corner spacious, beautifully furnished turn-key unit in Center Tower at Carillon Miami Wellness Resort, a premier oceanfront property. Stunning sunset, bay and city views. Enjoy the 70,000 square foot fitness spa center, 4 pools, salon, concierge, restaurant, corner store, poolside cafe, beach service, bar, 24hr security, valet, and wellness staff… and a boardwalk and beach just steps away. All amenities, classes 7 days a week from morning until early evening are included in your rent, along with the Thermal Hydrotherapy Circuit with tropical rain showers, herbal lanconium, sauna, crystal steam room, igloo, foot spas, hydro spa, and thermal heated lounges. (Minimum 6 months lease required. Only offered for off season lease.)