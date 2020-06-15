All apartments in Miami Beach
6801 Collins Ave
Last updated June 10 2020 at 6:22 AM

6801 Collins Ave

6801 Collins Avenue · (305) 695-6300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6801 Collins Avenue, Miami Beach, FL 33141
North Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1102 · Avail. now

$5,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

dishwasher
gym
pool
concierge
clubhouse
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
ice maker
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
concierge
gym
pool
hot tub
sauna
valet service
Rarely offered west-facing corner spacious, beautifully furnished turn-key unit in Center Tower at Carillon Miami Wellness Resort, a premier oceanfront property. Stunning sunset, bay and city views. Enjoy the 70,000 square foot fitness spa center, 4 pools, salon, concierge, restaurant, corner store, poolside cafe, beach service, bar, 24hr security, valet, and wellness staff… and a boardwalk and beach just steps away. All amenities, classes 7 days a week from morning until early evening are included in your rent, along with the Thermal Hydrotherapy Circuit with tropical rain showers, herbal lanconium, sauna, crystal steam room, igloo, foot spas, hydro spa, and thermal heated lounges. (Minimum 6 months lease required. Only offered for off season lease.)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6801 Collins Ave have any available units?
6801 Collins Ave has a unit available for $5,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 6801 Collins Ave have?
Some of 6801 Collins Ave's amenities include dishwasher, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6801 Collins Ave currently offering any rent specials?
6801 Collins Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6801 Collins Ave pet-friendly?
No, 6801 Collins Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Miami Beach.
Does 6801 Collins Ave offer parking?
No, 6801 Collins Ave does not offer parking.
Does 6801 Collins Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6801 Collins Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6801 Collins Ave have a pool?
Yes, 6801 Collins Ave has a pool.
Does 6801 Collins Ave have accessible units?
No, 6801 Collins Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 6801 Collins Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6801 Collins Ave has units with dishwashers.
