Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher furnished granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible doorman elevator gym pool internet access

Furnished 2/2 in the Sterling pet friendly tenant pays utilities and cable internet.Move in f/l and security deposit.The Sterling CondosThe Sterling is 21 stories along with a gorrgeous ocean view. Simple furnishing and large terrace. Common areas include a heated pool gym and more. With its great location is its distance to local convenient stores and of course South Beach.Residential FeaturesLarge BalconiesWalk-in ClosetsWasher



Terms: First Month, Last Month, Security Deposit,