650 72nd St

Unit Amenities range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym

**SPECIAL PROMOTION - MOVE IN WITH JUST 2 MONTHS** Find convenience and tranquility in this cozy top floor 1BD residence steps to all the excellent shops and eateries in NoBe! This spacious unit features tile flooring, spacious updated kitchen w/ SS appliances, ample living space, large windows, & modern bath. Building is located near free local trolley stop, the Normandy Gym, and plenty of great shops, restaurants, and more. Enjoy the Farmer’s market every Saturday, and the free Friday night performances held monthly around the Fountain. Easy to show, pets welcome!