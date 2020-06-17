All apartments in Miami Beach
Find more places like 650 72nd St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Miami Beach, FL
/
650 72nd St
Last updated June 10 2020 at 3:46 AM

650 72nd St

650 72nd Street · (786) 620-2700
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Miami Beach
See all
Studio Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

650 72nd Street, Miami Beach, FL 33141
North Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 12 · Avail. now

$1,300

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
gym
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
**SPECIAL PROMOTION - MOVE IN WITH JUST 2 MONTHS** Find convenience and tranquility in this cozy top floor 1BD residence steps to all the excellent shops and eateries in NoBe! This spacious unit features tile flooring, spacious updated kitchen w/ SS appliances, ample living space, large windows, & modern bath. Building is located near free local trolley stop, the Normandy Gym, and plenty of great shops, restaurants, and more. Enjoy the Farmer’s market every Saturday, and the free Friday night performances held monthly around the Fountain. Easy to show, pets welcome!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 650 72nd St have any available units?
650 72nd St has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 650 72nd St have?
Some of 650 72nd St's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 650 72nd St currently offering any rent specials?
650 72nd St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 650 72nd St pet-friendly?
Yes, 650 72nd St is pet friendly.
Does 650 72nd St offer parking?
No, 650 72nd St does not offer parking.
Does 650 72nd St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 650 72nd St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 650 72nd St have a pool?
No, 650 72nd St does not have a pool.
Does 650 72nd St have accessible units?
No, 650 72nd St does not have accessible units.
Does 650 72nd St have units with dishwashers?
No, 650 72nd St does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 650 72nd St?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Southgate Towers
900 West Ave
Miami Beach, FL 33139
Flamingo Point Center Tower
1504 Bay Rd
Miami Beach, FL 33139
Flamingo Point South Towers
1508 Bay Rd
Miami Beach, FL 33139

Similar Pages

Miami Beach 1 BedroomsMiami Beach 2 Bedrooms
Miami Beach Apartments with BalconyMiami Beach Pet Friendly Places
Miami Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLMiramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FL
Hollywood, FLHialeah, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLWeston, FLNorth Miami Beach, FLNorth Miami, FLKendall, FLNorth Lauderdale, FLAventura, FL
Lake Worth, FLHomestead, FLDania Beach, FLKendall West, FLMiami Gardens, FLThe Hammocks, FLCountry Club, FLLauderdale Lakes, FLFountainebleau, FLKendale Lakes, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Flamingo Lummus
West Avenue

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Miami Dade College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity