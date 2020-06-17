All apartments in Miami Beach
Find more places like 6484 Indian Creek Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Miami Beach, FL
/
6484 Indian Creek Dr
Last updated June 9 2020 at 4:16 AM

6484 Indian Creek Dr

6484 Indian Creek Drive · (786) 346-2067
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Miami Beach
See all
Studio Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

6484 Indian Creek Drive, Miami Beach, FL 33141
North Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 314 · Avail. now

$1,320

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
pool
elevator
microwave
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
parking
pool
Furnished studio with water view, 1 year lease, electricity and 1 parking space included in the rent, the unit is located 2 blocks from the beach, close to publix, restaurants and more. Not pets allowed
*Please read brokers remarks*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6484 Indian Creek Dr have any available units?
6484 Indian Creek Dr has a unit available for $1,320 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 6484 Indian Creek Dr have?
Some of 6484 Indian Creek Dr's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6484 Indian Creek Dr currently offering any rent specials?
6484 Indian Creek Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6484 Indian Creek Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 6484 Indian Creek Dr is pet friendly.
Does 6484 Indian Creek Dr offer parking?
Yes, 6484 Indian Creek Dr does offer parking.
Does 6484 Indian Creek Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6484 Indian Creek Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6484 Indian Creek Dr have a pool?
Yes, 6484 Indian Creek Dr has a pool.
Does 6484 Indian Creek Dr have accessible units?
No, 6484 Indian Creek Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 6484 Indian Creek Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 6484 Indian Creek Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 6484 Indian Creek Dr?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Southgate Towers
900 West Ave
Miami Beach, FL 33139
Flamingo Point South Towers
1508 Bay Rd
Miami Beach, FL 33139
Flamingo Point Center Tower
1504 Bay Rd
Miami Beach, FL 33139

Similar Pages

Miami Beach 1 BedroomsMiami Beach 2 Bedrooms
Miami Beach Apartments with BalconyMiami Beach Pet Friendly Places
Miami Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLMiramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FL
Hollywood, FLHialeah, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLWeston, FLNorth Miami Beach, FLNorth Miami, FLKendall, FLNorth Lauderdale, FLAventura, FL
Lake Worth, FLHomestead, FLDania Beach, FLKendall West, FLMiami Gardens, FLThe Hammocks, FLCountry Club, FLLauderdale Lakes, FLFountainebleau, FLKendale Lakes, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Flamingo Lummus
West Avenue

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Miami Dade College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity