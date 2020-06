Amenities

Unit Amenities microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Live on one of the most glorious streets on Miami Beach minutes from renowned Lincoln Road and the ocean.

Recently refreshed, this one bedroom condo overflows with charm. With an open porch just outside your window it truly feels like a home. Enjoy the beautiful new kitchen and updated bathroom. Parking is available for $200.00 per Quarter upon availability.