Amenities

hardwood floors garage walk in closets elevator microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities hardwood floors microwave refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities elevator parking garage

You cannot miss this opportunity: 1 Bedroom unit in South Beach in a perfect location, great price, individually gated, over sized parking space included, secured building w/fence & elevator. More than that, the location is perfect: walking distance from supermarkets, restaurants and all the shops in the area. The apartment is well conserved and it has a lot of natural light, wooden floors, 2 walk-in closets and completed kitchen cabinetry. Views from East and South. You will love it!