6105 W Laguna Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated gym

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities elevator gym parking pool garage

One-of-a-kind opportunity to lease this spacious and modern waterfront townhome at Aqua Allison Island, one of the best communities Miami has to offer! This 5 bed, 5.5 bath home includes a 41ft boat slip, boasts 20ft ceiling heights and has 3,810sqft of interior living space. The home has a private 2-car garage plus multiple private terraces and balconies. Entire home has been completely redesigned and upgraded with a custom kitchen and custom millwork throughout by Stylehaus Design. Aqua has private beach access and transport with complimentary chairs and umbrellas to the 6080 Beach on Collins Avenue, an on-site café for a resort-like atmosphere with delivery to the home or to one of the two beautiful pools at Aqua and a top-notch private fitness center with newly upgraded equipment.