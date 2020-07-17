All apartments in Miami Beach
Find more places like 6105 W Laguna Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Miami Beach, FL
/
6105 W Laguna Dr
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:21 AM

6105 W Laguna Dr

6105 West Laguna Drive · (305) 695-6300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Miami Beach
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

6105 West Laguna Drive, Miami Beach, FL 33140
La Gorce

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 6105 · Avail. now

$15,000

5 Bed · 6 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
pool
garage
One-of-a-kind opportunity to lease this spacious and modern waterfront townhome at Aqua Allison Island, one of the best communities Miami has to offer! This 5 bed, 5.5 bath home includes a 41ft boat slip, boasts 20ft ceiling heights and has 3,810sqft of interior living space. The home has a private 2-car garage plus multiple private terraces and balconies. Entire home has been completely redesigned and upgraded with a custom kitchen and custom millwork throughout by Stylehaus Design. Aqua has private beach access and transport with complimentary chairs and umbrellas to the 6080 Beach on Collins Avenue, an on-site café for a resort-like atmosphere with delivery to the home or to one of the two beautiful pools at Aqua and a top-notch private fitness center with newly upgraded equipment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6105 W Laguna Dr have any available units?
6105 W Laguna Dr has a unit available for $15,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 6105 W Laguna Dr have?
Some of 6105 W Laguna Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6105 W Laguna Dr currently offering any rent specials?
6105 W Laguna Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6105 W Laguna Dr pet-friendly?
No, 6105 W Laguna Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Miami Beach.
Does 6105 W Laguna Dr offer parking?
Yes, 6105 W Laguna Dr offers parking.
Does 6105 W Laguna Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6105 W Laguna Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6105 W Laguna Dr have a pool?
Yes, 6105 W Laguna Dr has a pool.
Does 6105 W Laguna Dr have accessible units?
No, 6105 W Laguna Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 6105 W Laguna Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6105 W Laguna Dr has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 6105 W Laguna Dr?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Flamingo Point South Towers
1508 Bay Rd
Miami Beach, FL 33139
Flamingo Point Center Tower
1504 Bay Rd
Miami Beach, FL 33139
Southgate Towers
900 West Ave
Miami Beach, FL 33139

Similar Pages

Miami Beach 1 BedroomsMiami Beach 2 BedroomsMiami Beach 3 Bedrooms
Miami Beach Dog Friendly ApartmentsMiami Beach Studio Apartments
Miami-Dade County ApartmentsPalm Beach County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLMiramar, FLBoynton Beach, FLDavie, FLDelray Beach, FLPompano Beach, FL
Hialeah, FLHollywood, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLWeston, FLKendall, FLNorth Lauderdale, FLAventura, FLNorth Miami Beach, FLLake Worth, FL
Homestead, FLDania Beach, FLKendall West, FLMiami Gardens, FLThe Hammocks, FLCountry Club, FLLauderdale Lakes, FLFountainebleau, FLKendale Lakes, FLSunny Isles Beach, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Flamingo Lummus
West Avenue

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Miami Dade College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity