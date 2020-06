601 11th St

Amenities

FIRST MONTH FREE FOR SIGNED CONTRACTS BEFORE JUNE 30. TIMETURNKEY CONDO.THIS IS THE BEST FURNISHED CONDO YOU WILL FIND IN THE ART DECO DISTRICT. IMMACULATE CONDITION. 2BR/2BA WITH A PRIVATE BALCONY, HISTORIC BUILDING DESIGNED BY ONE OF THE MOST IMPORTANT ARCHITECT OF THE ART DECO ERA, ANTON SKISLEWICK .BUILDINGS WENT THROUGH A COMPLETE MAJOR RENOVATION. HAVE IMPACT WINDOWS, ITALIAN BATHROOMS AND KITCHEN, SS APPLIANCES, WASHER & DRYER IN THE UNIT, GLASSED IN SHOWER, CENTRAL AC, DARK HARDWOOD FLOORS, 9' CEILINGS.CENTRALLY LOCATED, WALKING DISTANCE TO THE BEACH. MOVE IN WITH FIRST, LAST MONTH AND SEC DEPOSIT. NO SHORT TERM RENTAL ALLOWED OR SUB LEASE TO AIRBNB. NO PETS, NO SMOKING. WASHER/DRYER INSIDE THE UNIT.