Last updated May 31 2020 at 11:25 PM

6000 Indian Creek Dr

6000 Indian Creek Drive · (305) 582-6200
Location

6000 Indian Creek Drive, Miami Beach, FL 33140
Ocean Front

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 21C · Avail. now

$14,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 4 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
parking
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
pool
new construction
Spectacular furnished full floor residence at 6000 Indian Creek. This 21st floor full floor residence with over 2,800 S.F. of unapparelled living space that offers luxury and 360 degree views from every direction. Enter your sky home from the 2 private elevators that open up into your private foyer. This unit has floor to ceiling glass in every room so be prepared to be mesmerized by the views only 6000 Indian creek can deliver. Tastefully furnished with a contemporary flair this home will appeal to the most discerning of taste. This unit includes a private 33" boat slip included in the rental price. Two covered, assigned parking spaces are also included with this stunning sky home. Building has pool, gym, security and more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6000 Indian Creek Dr have any available units?
6000 Indian Creek Dr has a unit available for $14,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 6000 Indian Creek Dr have?
Some of 6000 Indian Creek Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6000 Indian Creek Dr currently offering any rent specials?
6000 Indian Creek Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6000 Indian Creek Dr pet-friendly?
No, 6000 Indian Creek Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Miami Beach.
Does 6000 Indian Creek Dr offer parking?
Yes, 6000 Indian Creek Dr does offer parking.
Does 6000 Indian Creek Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6000 Indian Creek Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6000 Indian Creek Dr have a pool?
Yes, 6000 Indian Creek Dr has a pool.
Does 6000 Indian Creek Dr have accessible units?
No, 6000 Indian Creek Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 6000 Indian Creek Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6000 Indian Creek Dr has units with dishwashers.
