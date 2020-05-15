6000 Indian Creek Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities elevator gym parking pool new construction

Spectacular furnished full floor residence at 6000 Indian Creek. This 21st floor full floor residence with over 2,800 S.F. of unapparelled living space that offers luxury and 360 degree views from every direction. Enter your sky home from the 2 private elevators that open up into your private foyer. This unit has floor to ceiling glass in every room so be prepared to be mesmerized by the views only 6000 Indian creek can deliver. Tastefully furnished with a contemporary flair this home will appeal to the most discerning of taste. This unit includes a private 33" boat slip included in the rental price. Two covered, assigned parking spaces are also included with this stunning sky home. Building has pool, gym, security and more.