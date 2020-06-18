600 72nd St

Amenities

**SPECIAL PROMOTION - MOVE IN WITH JUST 2 MONTHS** Find convenience and tranquility in this cozy top floor 1BD residence steps to all the excellent shops and eateries in NoBe! This spacious residence features tile flooring, open kitchen, huge living space, and IMPACT windows. Enjoy your sunrise and sunsets chilling in your very own private balcony overlooking North Shore Park! Building features on-site laundry & is located in the heart of Town Center and offers great walkability to top restaurants and destinations in North Beach. Don’t miss out, tour this today. Pet friendly!