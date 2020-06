Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Spacious and updated 1 bedroom, 1 bath in SoBe! This condo offers a nice kitchen with stainless steel appliances, spacious living room, tile floors, small half balcony outside the bedroom, impact glass doors and windows, washer and dryer in unit are a big +++, 1 space Parking assigned. The building is secured and closed, use code or key entry. Live in a great location, walking distance to Lincoln Rd.,short distance to the beach, shops, restaurants and more centers of attraction.