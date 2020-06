Amenities

Unit Amenities microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking pool internet access tennis court valet service

Cozy oceanfront studio in Miami Beach. This full-service building recently underwent a full renovation! 24-hour security, pool, gym, tennis courts, valet parking, and most importantly, it is right off the boardwalk and steps from the beach! Available month-to-month ($1,500 a month) or for a full year ($1,300 a month). Rent includes all amenities plus water, sewer, cable, internet AND electricity.