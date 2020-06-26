520 west Avenue 501

Amenities

Experience stunning views of the ocean and city from this one bedroom/one bathroom PLUS DEN unit at Bentley Bay Condominium. Unit offers a large open living room and dining room with marble tile floors throughout, as well as state of the art kitchen with wine cooler, quartz countertops, subzero refrigerator and Gaggenau stove and oven. Unit is situated right by the pool area. Building offers 24 hours security, gym, spa and pool deck

No Dogs Allowed



