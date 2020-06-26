All apartments in Miami Beach
Miami Beach, FL
520 west Avenue 501
520 west Avenue 501

520 West Avenue · (786) 853-1494
Location

520 West Avenue, Miami Beach, FL 33139
West Avenue

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 501 · Avail. now

$3,000

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 983 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
gym
pool
hot tub
range
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
pool
hot tub
Cozy one bedroom - Property Id: 255861

Experience stunning views of the ocean and city from this one bedroom/one bathroom PLUS DEN unit at Bentley Bay Condominium. Unit offers a large open living room and dining room with marble tile floors throughout, as well as state of the art kitchen with wine cooler, quartz countertops, subzero refrigerator and Gaggenau stove and oven. Unit is situated right by the pool area. Building offers 24 hours security, gym, spa and pool deck
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/520-west-avenue-miami-beach-fl-unit-501/255861
Property Id 255861

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5946712)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 520 west Avenue 501 have any available units?
520 west Avenue 501 has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 520 west Avenue 501 have?
Some of 520 west Avenue 501's amenities include patio / balcony, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 520 west Avenue 501 currently offering any rent specials?
520 west Avenue 501 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 520 west Avenue 501 pet-friendly?
No, 520 west Avenue 501 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Miami Beach.
Does 520 west Avenue 501 offer parking?
No, 520 west Avenue 501 does not offer parking.
Does 520 west Avenue 501 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 520 west Avenue 501 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 520 west Avenue 501 have a pool?
Yes, 520 west Avenue 501 has a pool.
Does 520 west Avenue 501 have accessible units?
No, 520 west Avenue 501 does not have accessible units.
Does 520 west Avenue 501 have units with dishwashers?
No, 520 west Avenue 501 does not have units with dishwashers.
