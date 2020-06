Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished Property Amenities pool internet access

Live in the luxury of a beachfront property while enjoying spectacular, unobstructed views of the intra-coastal, city skyline and multi-million dollars homes! FULLY FURNISHED. HIGH-SPEED CABLE INTERNET AND AC INCLUDED IN RENT. Boasting more than 1,040 square feet of living space, this 14th-floor 1 bedroom/1.5 Bathroom is spacious and open and bright! Seasonal or Annual Rent Available: 6 months at $2,300/mo or 1yr lease $2,100/mo MUST SEE!