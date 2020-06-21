Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished Property Amenities business center clubhouse gym parking playground pool putting green tennis court

4779 Collins Avenue Apt #1506, Miami Beach, FL 33140 - 1 BR 2 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Linda Castanon, Real Estate Empire, (786) 592-2443. Available from: 06/17/2020. No pets allowed. Beautiful furnished and remodel unit. Den has been enclose to convert a private 2nd bedroom. Unit faces the amazing intercostal and amazing city view. Ceramic floors and 1 assigned parking. Building amenities: 24 hours security, Club house with 3 floors of exercise rooms, Tennis court, putting green, kids playground, kids inside playroom, pool, full beach service, restaurant, business center and Party room. [ Published 17-Jun-20 / ID 3591918 ]