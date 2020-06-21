All apartments in Miami Beach
Last updated June 17 2020 at 8:54 PM

4779 Collins Avenue

4779 Collins Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4779 Collins Avenue, Miami Beach, FL 33140
Ocean Front

Amenities

putting green
parking
gym
pool
playground
tennis court
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
putting green
tennis court
4779 Collins Avenue Apt #1506, Miami Beach, FL 33140 - 1 BR 2 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Linda Castanon, Real Estate Empire, (786) 592-2443. Available from: 06/17/2020. No pets allowed. Beautiful furnished and remodel unit. Den has been enclose to convert a private 2nd bedroom. Unit faces the amazing intercostal and amazing city view. Ceramic floors and 1 assigned parking. Building amenities: 24 hours security, Club house with 3 floors of exercise rooms, Tennis court, putting green, kids playground, kids inside playroom, pool, full beach service, restaurant, business center and Party room. [ Published 17-Jun-20 / ID 3591918 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4779 Collins Avenue have any available units?
4779 Collins Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Miami Beach, FL.
How much is rent in Miami Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 4779 Collins Avenue have?
Some of 4779 Collins Avenue's amenities include putting green, parking, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4779 Collins Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4779 Collins Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4779 Collins Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4779 Collins Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Miami Beach.
Does 4779 Collins Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4779 Collins Avenue does offer parking.
Does 4779 Collins Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4779 Collins Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4779 Collins Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 4779 Collins Avenue has a pool.
Does 4779 Collins Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4779 Collins Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4779 Collins Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4779 Collins Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
