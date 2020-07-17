4701 Pine Tree Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court elevator pool pool table bbq/grill media room tennis court

A magnificent gated estate with old-world grandeur, Villa Sole is designed for palatial living on Miami Beach’s storied Pine Tree Drive, with views over Indian Creek and glimpses of the ocean beyond. On an oversized 44,000 square foot lot with 100 feet of water frontage, the 19,530 square foot home is rich in architectural details, including twin grand staircases, a stately great hall to rival any castle, intricate tile-work and moldings, and stones from around the world. Unique features include a velvet-paneled home theater complete with miniature box office, a palatial master suite, two pools, a lighted tennis/basketball court, two guest apartments, a billiards room and bar, a full hair salon, and an adjacent lot to the north, which can be purchased with the property or separately.