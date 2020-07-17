All apartments in Miami Beach
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:30 AM

4701 Pine Tree Dr

4701 Pine Tree Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4701 Pine Tree Drive, Miami Beach, FL 33140
Nautilus

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
elevator
pool table
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
elevator
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
media room
tennis court
A magnificent gated estate with old-world grandeur, Villa Sole is designed for palatial living on Miami Beach’s storied Pine Tree Drive, with views over Indian Creek and glimpses of the ocean beyond. On an oversized 44,000 square foot lot with 100 feet of water frontage, the 19,530 square foot home is rich in architectural details, including twin grand staircases, a stately great hall to rival any castle, intricate tile-work and moldings, and stones from around the world. Unique features include a velvet-paneled home theater complete with miniature box office, a palatial master suite, two pools, a lighted tennis/basketball court, two guest apartments, a billiards room and bar, a full hair salon, and an adjacent lot to the north, which can be purchased with the property or separately.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 10 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4701 Pine Tree Dr have any available units?
4701 Pine Tree Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Miami Beach, FL.
How much is rent in Miami Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 4701 Pine Tree Dr have?
Some of 4701 Pine Tree Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4701 Pine Tree Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4701 Pine Tree Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4701 Pine Tree Dr pet-friendly?
No, 4701 Pine Tree Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Miami Beach.
Does 4701 Pine Tree Dr offer parking?
No, 4701 Pine Tree Dr does not offer parking.
Does 4701 Pine Tree Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4701 Pine Tree Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4701 Pine Tree Dr have a pool?
Yes, 4701 Pine Tree Dr has a pool.
Does 4701 Pine Tree Dr have accessible units?
No, 4701 Pine Tree Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4701 Pine Tree Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4701 Pine Tree Dr has units with dishwashers.
