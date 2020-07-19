440 E DILIDO DR

Amenities

Beautiful Renovation on Dilido Island. Open Floor Plan with Large Family Room. New Impact Windows, New Roof, New Kitchen with Stainless Appliances. Large Master Suite with Walk - In Closet and Marble Bath. Second Bedroom same as Master !! 3 Full Baths. 1 Car Garage and Large Backyard. Location!!! in the Hearth of Everything South Beach, Midtown, and Downtown has to Offer !! Move in Ready!! Less than one year old kitchen, Carpet in Bedrooms. Beautiful Open Floor plan and Spacious Backyard. Annual Lease only.