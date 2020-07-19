All apartments in Miami Beach
Last updated July 7 2020 at 10:05 PM

440 E DILIDO DR

440 East Di Lido Drive · (305) 336-5246
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

440 East Di Lido Drive, Miami Beach, FL 33139
Venetian Islands

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$6,500

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful Renovation on Dilido Island. Open Floor Plan with Large Family Room. New Impact Windows, New Roof, New Kitchen with Stainless Appliances. Large Master Suite with Walk - In Closet and Marble Bath. Second Bedroom same as Master !! 3 Full Baths. 1 Car Garage and Large Backyard. Location!!! in the Hearth of Everything South Beach, Midtown, and Downtown has to Offer !! Move in Ready!! Less than one year old kitchen, Carpet in Bedrooms. Beautiful Open Floor plan and Spacious Backyard. Annual Lease only.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 440 E DILIDO DR have any available units?
440 E DILIDO DR has a unit available for $6,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 440 E DILIDO DR have?
Some of 440 E DILIDO DR's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 440 E DILIDO DR currently offering any rent specials?
440 E DILIDO DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 440 E DILIDO DR pet-friendly?
No, 440 E DILIDO DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Miami Beach.
Does 440 E DILIDO DR offer parking?
Yes, 440 E DILIDO DR offers parking.
Does 440 E DILIDO DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 440 E DILIDO DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 440 E DILIDO DR have a pool?
No, 440 E DILIDO DR does not have a pool.
Does 440 E DILIDO DR have accessible units?
No, 440 E DILIDO DR does not have accessible units.
Does 440 E DILIDO DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 440 E DILIDO DR does not have units with dishwashers.
