4015 Indian Creek Dr

Cozy & Quaint 2 Bedroom / 1 Bathroom nestled in the Heart of Miami Beach. Condo offers full kitchen with plenty of cabinetry. New refrigerator arrives 6/15. Two new AC Wall units to be installed for both bedrooms. Hard wood floors in the bedrooms with tile in the home. Perfectly located right off of 41st and Indian Creek Drive. One block to the beach and boardwalk, minutes from South Beach without all the traffic. Lovely waterfront view of Indian Creek from both bedrooms. Street parking available with city sticker, minimum 30 days required. Laundry on site. Water/Sewer/Trash included. First, last and security. Easy to show, Call Listing Agent for instructions.