4015 Indian Creek Dr
4015 Indian Creek Dr

4015 Indian Creek Drive · (305) 405-0615
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4015 Indian Creek Drive, Miami Beach, FL 33140
Ocean Front

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 301 · Avail. now

$1,900

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
air conditioning
some paid utils
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Cozy & Quaint 2 Bedroom / 1 Bathroom nestled in the Heart of Miami Beach. Condo offers full kitchen with plenty of cabinetry. New refrigerator arrives 6/15. Two new AC Wall units to be installed for both bedrooms. Hard wood floors in the bedrooms with tile in the home. Perfectly located right off of 41st and Indian Creek Drive. One block to the beach and boardwalk, minutes from South Beach without all the traffic. Lovely waterfront view of Indian Creek from both bedrooms. Street parking available with city sticker, minimum 30 days required. Laundry on site. Water/Sewer/Trash included. First, last and security. Easy to show, Call Listing Agent for instructions.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4015 Indian Creek Dr have any available units?
4015 Indian Creek Dr has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 4015 Indian Creek Dr have?
Some of 4015 Indian Creek Dr's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4015 Indian Creek Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4015 Indian Creek Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4015 Indian Creek Dr pet-friendly?
No, 4015 Indian Creek Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Miami Beach.
Does 4015 Indian Creek Dr offer parking?
No, 4015 Indian Creek Dr does not offer parking.
Does 4015 Indian Creek Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4015 Indian Creek Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4015 Indian Creek Dr have a pool?
No, 4015 Indian Creek Dr does not have a pool.
Does 4015 Indian Creek Dr have accessible units?
No, 4015 Indian Creek Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4015 Indian Creek Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 4015 Indian Creek Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
