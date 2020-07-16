Sign Up
Login
List With Us
Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
All apartments in Miami Beach
Find more places like
345, Ocean Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Miami Beach, FL
/
345, Ocean Drive
Last updated July 9 2020 at 8:38 AM
Check Availability
1 of 6
Overview
Location
Price
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
345, Ocean Drive
345 Ocean Drive
·
(201) 845-7300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Miami Beach
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Location
345 Ocean Drive, Miami Beach, FL 33139
South Point
Price and availability
INFO PROVIDED BY Sublet
1 Bedroom
Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now
$2,990
1 Bed · 1 Bath · 75 sqft
Report This Listing
Amenities
patio / balcony
parking
pool
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
-One Bedroom unit 616 furnished on 345 Ocean Drive in the Ocean Point with balcony ocean front, furnished. With parking, swimming pool and direct access to the beach.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details:
Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Frequently Asked Questions
Does 345, Ocean Drive have any available units?
345, Ocean Drive has a unit available for $2,990 per month. Check out the
Price and Availability section
for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Miami Beach Rent Report
.
What amenities does 345, Ocean Drive have?
Some of 345, Ocean Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 345, Ocean Drive currently offering any rent specials?
345, Ocean Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 345, Ocean Drive pet-friendly?
No, 345, Ocean Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Miami Beach
.
Does 345, Ocean Drive offer parking?
Yes, 345, Ocean Drive offers parking.
Does 345, Ocean Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 345, Ocean Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 345, Ocean Drive have a pool?
Yes, 345, Ocean Drive has a pool.
Does 345, Ocean Drive have accessible units?
No, 345, Ocean Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 345, Ocean Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 345, Ocean Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Similar Listings
Southgate Towers
900 West Ave
Miami Beach, FL 33139
Flamingo Point Center Tower
1504 Bay Rd
Miami Beach, FL 33139
Flamingo Point South Towers
1508 Bay Rd
Miami Beach, FL 33139
Similar Pages
Miami Beach 1 Bedrooms
Miami Beach 2 Bedrooms
Miami Beach 3 Bedrooms
Miami Beach Dog Friendly Apartments
Miami Beach Studio Apartments
Miami-Dade County Apartments
Palm Beach County Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Miami, FL
Fort Lauderdale, FL
Boca Raton, FL
Pembroke Pines, FL
Plantation, FL
Coral Springs, FL
Miramar, FL
Boynton Beach, FL
Davie, FL
Delray Beach, FL
Pompano Beach, FL
Hialeah, FL
Hollywood, FL
Sunrise, FL
Doral, FL
Coconut Creek, FL
Weston, FL
Kendall, FL
North Lauderdale, FL
Aventura, FL
North Miami Beach, FL
Lake Worth, FL
Homestead, FL
Dania Beach, FL
Kendall West, FL
Miami Gardens, FL
The Hammocks, FL
Country Club, FL
Lauderdale Lakes, FL
Fountainebleau, FL
Kendale Lakes, FL
Sunny Isles Beach, FL
Nearby Neighborhoods
Flamingo Lummus
West Avenue
Apartments Near Colleges
Atlantic Technical College
Broward College
Carlos Albizu University-Miami
Keiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Miami Dade College