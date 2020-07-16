All apartments in Miami Beach
Last updated July 9 2020 at 8:38 AM

345, Ocean Drive

345 Ocean Drive · (201) 845-7300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

345 Ocean Drive, Miami Beach, FL 33139
South Point

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Sublet

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$2,990

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 75 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
pool
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
-One Bedroom unit 616 furnished on 345 Ocean Drive in the Ocean Point with balcony ocean front, furnished. With parking, swimming pool and direct access to the beach.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 345, Ocean Drive have any available units?
345, Ocean Drive has a unit available for $2,990 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 345, Ocean Drive have?
Some of 345, Ocean Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 345, Ocean Drive currently offering any rent specials?
345, Ocean Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 345, Ocean Drive pet-friendly?
No, 345, Ocean Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Miami Beach.
Does 345, Ocean Drive offer parking?
Yes, 345, Ocean Drive offers parking.
Does 345, Ocean Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 345, Ocean Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 345, Ocean Drive have a pool?
Yes, 345, Ocean Drive has a pool.
Does 345, Ocean Drive have accessible units?
No, 345, Ocean Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 345, Ocean Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 345, Ocean Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

