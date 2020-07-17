All apartments in Miami Beach
344 Meridian Ave.
Miami Beach, FL
344 Meridian Ave
344 Meridian Ave

344 Meridian Avenue · (786) 326-4961
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

344 Meridian Avenue, Miami Beach, FL 33139
South Point

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 2D · Avail. now

$1,700

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
parking
walk in closets
air conditioning
elevator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
Beautiful over sized 1 bed/1 bath , with a total of 700 sq ft located in the quiet residential area of desirable south of Fifth street neighborhood with parking. Short walking distance to Beach, shops, restaurants and S Point Park . Over sized master bedroom with walk in closet, ceramic tile floors and plenty of closets throughout. brand new Gas range, refrigerator & microwave. Central air / heating. One assigned parking space. Community laundry room. Also has over sized balcony. Only first month and security deposit. Easy to show.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 344 Meridian Ave have any available units?
344 Meridian Ave has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 344 Meridian Ave have?
Some of 344 Meridian Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 344 Meridian Ave currently offering any rent specials?
344 Meridian Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 344 Meridian Ave pet-friendly?
No, 344 Meridian Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Miami Beach.
Does 344 Meridian Ave offer parking?
Yes, 344 Meridian Ave offers parking.
Does 344 Meridian Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 344 Meridian Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 344 Meridian Ave have a pool?
No, 344 Meridian Ave does not have a pool.
Does 344 Meridian Ave have accessible units?
No, 344 Meridian Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 344 Meridian Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 344 Meridian Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

