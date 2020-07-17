344 Meridian Ave.

Amenities

Beautiful over sized 1 bed/1 bath , with a total of 700 sq ft located in the quiet residential area of desirable south of Fifth street neighborhood with parking. Short walking distance to Beach, shops, restaurants and S Point Park . Over sized master bedroom with walk in closet, ceramic tile floors and plenty of closets throughout. brand new Gas range, refrigerator & microwave. Central air / heating. One assigned parking space. Community laundry room. Also has over sized balcony. Only first month and security deposit. Easy to show.