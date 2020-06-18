280 N Hibiscus

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities pool

Stunning one story Mediterranean home in the heart of Hibiscus Island. Corner North East lot of 9500sf, the house is a 5 beds + 4 baths + office 3900sf under air. This home was originally built in 1998 and has been fully gutted and renovated from top to bottom with over $700k of renovations completed in late 2019.New roof, new impact windows, new flooring, new electricity, new lighting, new ac, new plumbing, new bathrooms, new kitchen, new roof, new pool, new landscape…..14 foot celling through the house.