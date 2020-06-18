All apartments in Miami Beach
Find more places like 280 N Hibiscus.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Miami Beach, FL
/
280 N Hibiscus
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:22 PM

280 N Hibiscus

280 North Hibiscus Drive · (786) 210-9971
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Miami Beach
See all
Studio Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

280 North Hibiscus Drive, Miami Beach, FL 33139
Star, Palm and Hibiscus Islands

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$17,000

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 4 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
Stunning one story Mediterranean home in the heart of Hibiscus Island. Corner North East lot of 9500sf, the house is a 5 beds + 4 baths + office 3900sf under air. This home was originally built in 1998 and has been fully gutted and renovated from top to bottom with over $700k of renovations completed in late 2019.New roof, new impact windows, new flooring, new electricity, new lighting, new ac, new plumbing, new bathrooms, new kitchen, new roof, new pool, new landscape…..14 foot celling through the house.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 280 N Hibiscus have any available units?
280 N Hibiscus has a unit available for $17,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 280 N Hibiscus have?
Some of 280 N Hibiscus's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 280 N Hibiscus currently offering any rent specials?
280 N Hibiscus isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 280 N Hibiscus pet-friendly?
No, 280 N Hibiscus is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Miami Beach.
Does 280 N Hibiscus offer parking?
No, 280 N Hibiscus does not offer parking.
Does 280 N Hibiscus have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 280 N Hibiscus offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 280 N Hibiscus have a pool?
Yes, 280 N Hibiscus has a pool.
Does 280 N Hibiscus have accessible units?
No, 280 N Hibiscus does not have accessible units.
Does 280 N Hibiscus have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 280 N Hibiscus has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 280 N Hibiscus?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Southgate Towers
900 West Ave
Miami Beach, FL 33139
Flamingo Point South Towers
1508 Bay Rd
Miami Beach, FL 33139
Flamingo Point Center Tower
1504 Bay Rd
Miami Beach, FL 33139

Similar Pages

Miami Beach 1 BedroomsMiami Beach 2 Bedrooms
Miami Beach Apartments with BalconyMiami Beach Pet Friendly Places
Miami Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLMiramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FL
Hollywood, FLHialeah, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLWeston, FLNorth Miami Beach, FLNorth Miami, FLKendall, FLNorth Lauderdale, FLAventura, FL
Lake Worth, FLHomestead, FLDania Beach, FLKendall West, FLMiami Gardens, FLThe Hammocks, FLCountry Club, FLLauderdale Lakes, FLFountainebleau, FLKendale Lakes, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Flamingo Lummus
West Avenue

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Miami Dade College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity