Amenities

gym pool elevator sauna microwave furnished

Unit Amenities furnished microwave Property Amenities elevator gym pool lobby sauna

Seasonal fully furnished studio The Mantel Plaza, a resort style building with incredible amenities. Enjoy direct beach access with pool, sauna, gym, library. Art Deco lobby, Amazing Miami Beach location, Property close to Lincoln Road. Rent includes Cable, Water, Electricity, and All Services. Located in quiet street, near the Hebrew Academy and Miami Beach Woman's Club. Looking for a getaway? This is the right place for you!