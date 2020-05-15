2463 Pine Tree Dr

Amenities

Big & bright penthouse condo on desirable Pine Tree Dr. This unit is very unique, originally two units converted to one making this the only unit on the third floor. Features include, two full bedrooms + den that can be used as a third room, two full bathrooms, breakfast area with bar, high ceilings with cove features and all new recessed LED lighting. New A/C unit is being installed prior to tenant move-in. The entire unit has been freshly painted and restored. Original wood floors throughout, remodeled kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. One of a kind condo in an incredible area, walking distance from the convention center, 5 minutes from Lincoln Rd, A+ Schools in the area. Don't miss out on this rare rental in this area.