Amenities

recently renovated furnished range refrigerator

Unit Amenities furnished range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Great opportunity to rent a one bedroom / one bath nicely furnished unit in Miami beach. Completely remodeled unit. new flooring . new impact windows. new bathroom with nice shower. close to the beach. can be rented for less than a year. minimum 6 months lease. Ready to move in . Only First month & one month security deposit required with good credit, income and background references. we have furnished and unfurnished units available. Easy to show