240 Collins Ave.
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:24 PM

240 Collins Ave

240 Collins Avenue · (305) 747-5117
Location

240 Collins Avenue, Miami Beach, FL 33139
South Point

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 4D · Avail. now

$1,500

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

Price reduced from $1600 to $1450! Large, open, renovated and comfortable 1 bed, 1 bath with a balcony for lease. Located one block from the beach across from La Playa Market and next to a community garden, so you have privacy with great window views. Building has secured entry, elevator, and laundry on-site. Unit is on the 4th floor with a balcony and 1 covered parking space. Walking distance to South Pointe Park, restaurants and shops. No pets, 7 months - 1 year lease, renewable. First, last and 1.5 month of security . Great location and quiet building. Gas & water included. Gated cover garage. 1st & last plus 700.00 security required by move-in. Close to Lincoln Rd, but in S. of Fifth, so you have the best of both worlds. Available immediately. Easy to show. Best priced 1BR in SOFI.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 240 Collins Ave have any available units?
240 Collins Ave has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 240 Collins Ave have?
Some of 240 Collins Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 240 Collins Ave currently offering any rent specials?
240 Collins Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 240 Collins Ave pet-friendly?
No, 240 Collins Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Miami Beach.
Does 240 Collins Ave offer parking?
Yes, 240 Collins Ave does offer parking.
Does 240 Collins Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 240 Collins Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 240 Collins Ave have a pool?
No, 240 Collins Ave does not have a pool.
Does 240 Collins Ave have accessible units?
No, 240 Collins Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 240 Collins Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 240 Collins Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

