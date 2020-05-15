240 Collins Ave.

Amenities

Price reduced from $1600 to $1450! Large, open, renovated and comfortable 1 bed, 1 bath with a balcony for lease. Located one block from the beach across from La Playa Market and next to a community garden, so you have privacy with great window views. Building has secured entry, elevator, and laundry on-site. Unit is on the 4th floor with a balcony and 1 covered parking space. Walking distance to South Pointe Park, restaurants and shops. No pets, 7 months - 1 year lease, renewable. First, last and 1.5 month of security . Great location and quiet building. Gas & water included. Gated cover garage. 1st & last plus 700.00 security required by move-in. Close to Lincoln Rd, but in S. of Fifth, so you have the best of both worlds. Available immediately. Easy to show. Best priced 1BR in SOFI.