2155 Washington Ct

Amenities
Professionally decorated, fully furnished corner unit at the famous Aterpark at Governors Hotel. The unit has a professional and complete automated system with lightning, electronic blinds, sound systems, and cameras. Designer and great quality furniture from Artefacto and West Elm. Glass open shower at the master bathroom and large closet integrated. Large wall to wall windows at all living area and bedrooms. The building has all amenities including pool, gym, kids room, games room and concierge service. Building also offers Beach service for residents. Perfect location 2 blocks away from the beach, 1 block away from the convention center and 5 min walking from Lincoln Road. Less than a year lease would be considered. Text listing agent for more info