Last updated April 14 2020 at 7:16 PM

2155 Washington Ct

2155 Washington Court · (786) 361-7289
Location

2155 Washington Court, Miami Beach, FL 33139
City Center

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 310 · Avail. now

$4,100

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

Professionally decorated, fully furnished corner unit at the famous Aterpark at Governors Hotel. The unit has a professional and complete automated system with lightning, electronic blinds, sound systems, and cameras. Designer and great quality furniture from Artefacto and West Elm. Glass open shower at the master bathroom and large closet integrated. Large wall to wall windows at all living area and bedrooms. The building has all amenities including pool, gym, kids room, games room and concierge service. Building also offers Beach service for residents. Perfect location 2 blocks away from the beach, 1 block away from the convention center and 5 min walking from Lincoln Road. Less than a year lease would be considered. Text listing agent for more info

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2155 Washington Ct have any available units?
2155 Washington Ct has a unit available for $4,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 2155 Washington Ct have?
Some of 2155 Washington Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2155 Washington Ct currently offering any rent specials?
2155 Washington Ct isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2155 Washington Ct pet-friendly?
No, 2155 Washington Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Miami Beach.
Does 2155 Washington Ct offer parking?
Yes, 2155 Washington Ct does offer parking.
Does 2155 Washington Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2155 Washington Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2155 Washington Ct have a pool?
Yes, 2155 Washington Ct has a pool.
Does 2155 Washington Ct have accessible units?
No, 2155 Washington Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 2155 Washington Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2155 Washington Ct has units with dishwashers.
