Last updated June 9 2020 at 10:26 PM

1900 Sunset Harbour Dr

1900 Sunset Harbour Dr · (305) 332-3256
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1900 Sunset Harbour Dr, Miami Beach, FL 33139
Bayshore

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2007 · Avail. now

$3,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
24hr concierge
gym
parking
pool
internet access
lobby
valet service
Live where others vacation, Sunset Harbour N Tower, 2 blocks from Venetian Causeway. Bay-walk, marina and city park right out your back door! New modern designed lobby, pool, gym, and common areas. Spacious 2 br, 2 ba, 1,160 sq ft, move-in ready with amazing water, ocean, golf course and city views from every room, balcony, and newer HVAC. Chic trendy waterfront South Beach location w/proximity to Lincoln Road, restaurants, supermarkets, shops and move! 24 hour concierge, 1 deeded parking spot and 1 valet spot, cable, internet, and membership to the Yacht Club pool included. Even a place to store your kayaks and paddleboards!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1900 Sunset Harbour Dr have any available units?
1900 Sunset Harbour Dr has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 1900 Sunset Harbour Dr have?
Some of 1900 Sunset Harbour Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1900 Sunset Harbour Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1900 Sunset Harbour Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1900 Sunset Harbour Dr pet-friendly?
No, 1900 Sunset Harbour Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Miami Beach.
Does 1900 Sunset Harbour Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1900 Sunset Harbour Dr does offer parking.
Does 1900 Sunset Harbour Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1900 Sunset Harbour Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1900 Sunset Harbour Dr have a pool?
Yes, 1900 Sunset Harbour Dr has a pool.
Does 1900 Sunset Harbour Dr have accessible units?
No, 1900 Sunset Harbour Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1900 Sunset Harbour Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1900 Sunset Harbour Dr has units with dishwashers.
