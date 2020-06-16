1900 Sunset Harbour Dr

Amenities

Live where others vacation, Sunset Harbour N Tower, 2 blocks from Venetian Causeway. Bay-walk, marina and city park right out your back door! New modern designed lobby, pool, gym, and common areas. Spacious 2 br, 2 ba, 1,160 sq ft, move-in ready with amazing water, ocean, golf course and city views from every room, balcony, and newer HVAC. Chic trendy waterfront South Beach location w/proximity to Lincoln Road, restaurants, supermarkets, shops and move! 24 hour concierge, 1 deeded parking spot and 1 valet spot, cable, internet, and membership to the Yacht Club pool included. Even a place to store your kayaks and paddleboards!