Charming second floor unit in lovely Normandy Isle welcomes you. This spacious 1/1 property has wonderful light being on a top corner. With plenty of windows you can enjoy tree-top view in your 2nd floor oasis. This well-kept unit has large living-dining and comfortable kitchen with plenty of cabinet space! Close to everything Normandy Isle has to offer! Come take the tour! Just steps from Normandy Park & Pool you cannot beat this location! Park offers 4-lane pool, children's water playground, basketball, soccer field & more! No pets allowed.