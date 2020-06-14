All apartments in Miami Beach
1688 West Ave

1688 West Avenue · (954) 806-0777
Location

1688 West Avenue, Miami Beach, FL 33139
West Avenue

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 801 · Avail. now

$2,475

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
gym
pool
elevator
24hr concierge
Unit Amenities
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
24hr concierge
elevator
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
Miami Beach Living at its best! This amazing 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo has a panoramic view of SoBe! the floor to ceiling windows enhances this light and bright space. Enjoy the vibrant Miami Lifestyle with a Birdseye view!. Features include: Ceramic floors, large closets, open balcony. Just steps to Lincoln Road's famous restaurants and shopping. Publix, Fresh Market, Sunset Harbor Shops and Trader Joes are a stones throw away. Secure and private with gated entrance and 1 assigned parking space. Boutique building amenities include: pool, gym, meeting room, 24Hr concierge. Unit is furnished and ready for your arrival.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1688 West Ave have any available units?
1688 West Ave has a unit available for $2,475 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 1688 West Ave have?
Some of 1688 West Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1688 West Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1688 West Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1688 West Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1688 West Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Miami Beach.
Does 1688 West Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1688 West Ave does offer parking.
Does 1688 West Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1688 West Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1688 West Ave have a pool?
Yes, 1688 West Ave has a pool.
Does 1688 West Ave have accessible units?
No, 1688 West Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1688 West Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1688 West Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
